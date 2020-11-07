RDCK spends on upgrades to fire halls in area

by John Boivin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The air in some fire halls in the region will be a little less toxic in the future, thanks to the installation of exhaust extraction systems for vehicles running inside the buildings.

In October the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s directors approved a total of 17 regional fire stations to get the new $32,000 air systems, including Crescent Valley, Passmore, Winlaw, and Slocan.

The RDCK’s board directed staff to proceed with a request for proposal, evaluation and award for the $544,000 contract provision and installation of vehicle exhaust extraction systems.

Regional Fire Chief Nora Hannon also secured new breathing apparatus (called SCBA) for firefighters at the Winlaw station.

The board approved spending $84,000 for the new breathing equipment, which meets all safety standards and is interchangeable with the systems used in other stations.

– Valley Voice

Nelson Star