RDCK seeking public input on agriculture in the Creston Valley

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is asking residents of the Creston Valley for input on changes to farmland regulations. An online survey is being used to gather feedback from residents about possible changes to agricultural land uses. Participants will be eligible to enter a draw to win a $100 gift certificate for a local farm and garden business. This initiative is part of an Agricultural Bylaw Review that will help enable farmers to diversify their incomes, while also protecting farmland.

“The RDCK wishes to engage residents in farming areas and ensure that options considered by the Board are responsive to community needs and interests,” said Karen Hamling, RDCK Board Chair. “We encourage all Creston Valley residents to take this opportunity to let us know their thoughts about how to support farmers and farmland.”

Community input will help inform changes to zoning regulations in Electoral Areas A, B and C. Depending on the level of interest, a community workshop may be held to evaluate the feedback and prioritize alternatives. The RDCK Board will review the community feedback, data from the Agricultural Land Use Inventory, recommendations from the Agricultural Area Plan and best practices when considering bylaw amendments this fall.

To complete the survey, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZZHZ3SJ.

Paper copies of the survey are available at the Creston Building Inspection office or by calling 250-352-6665 or toll-free at 1-800-268-7325. The survey will close on August 10th, 2018.

To learn more about the Agriculture Bylaw Review project, please visit http://www.rdck.ca/EN/main/services/community-planning/agricultural-bylaw-review.html.