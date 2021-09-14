RDCK details its proof of vaccination requirements at Castlegar’s recreation complex

Some activities require vaccination card, others do not

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has clarified its expectations about vaccine passports at various activities at the Castlegar Community Complex, in accordance with a recent provincial health order.

Children and youth recreational programs and general admission are exempt from the requirement, as are aquatics and public skates.

According to an RDCK news release issued on Sept. 12, proof of vaccination is required if you are:

• An adult (22 and older) participating in a sport or fitness activity;

• An adult (22 and older) participating in an indoor recreation activity with more than 50 people;

• Anyone 12 and older watching an indoor sporting event that is ticketed or more than 50 people;

• Anyone 12 and older attending an indoor gathering of more than 50 people.

As of Sept. 13, proof of at least partial vaccination (one dose) is required for access. As of Oct. 24, full vaccination is required (seven days after the second dose). People who are 19 and older will also need to present proof of identity.

RELATED: B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card system takes effect, one dose required in many settings

Proof of vaccination is not required if you are:

• A child or youth (21 and under) participating in an indoor registered or general admission recreation activity or sport;

• An adult (22 and older) coach, volunteer or parent/caregiver who is required for an indoor child or youth activity or sport;

• Participating in an aquatics program or general swim;

• Participating in a public skate;

• A person 11 and under.

Private contracted security personnel will be in place at RDCK recreation facilities as of Sept. 13 to check users’ proof of vaccination and proof of identity, the news release states.

Masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces.

Pre-registration for fitness centres and pools will continue until further notice. Time-based memberships and punch-passes are not being offered.

“We are trying to make this new process as seamless and efficient as possible, although it will take a bit more time for people to access our facilities — so please be patient when you arrive, follow signage and follow direction from staff,” said Joe Chirico, general manager of community services for the RDCK.

“On behalf of the recreation team, thank you for your cooperation and understanding, and for helping us keep each other safe.”

For more information about proof of vaccination, including acceptable forms of proof and key timelines and exemptions, visit www.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.

To view recreation and leisure programs being offered for the fall season, and to find out about availability and fees, visit www.rdck.ca/recreation.

READ MORE: Castlegar Search and Rescue recruiting volunteers



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Castlegar News