RDBN announced that the Reuse Shed would remain closed due for safety and concern for everyone. (Houston Today photo)

RDBN suspends carboard ban at Knockholt landfill

Reuse-Shed in RDBN continues to remain closed

  • Aug. 5, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) announced in a press release that they would be suspending the cardboard ban at the Knockholt landfill on a month-by-month basis until November 1.

“We decided to keep the ban suspended for this month, meaning another month where cardboard is allowed to be landfilled, and will look at the appropriateness of the ban from month to month for the next little bit,” said Mark Fisher the area A director for the RDBN, in an email to Lakes District News.

Earlier in June, the RDBN had announced that they would be reinstating the ban on industrial, commercial and institutional (ICI) cardboard at the Knockholt Landfill starting August 1. This ban would have meant that the businesses and institutions that have been using the landfill to get rid of their cardboard waste, would need an alternative solution.

The latest news release comes on the heels of the RDBN’s efforts to find alternative solutions to dispose of the ICI carboard waste. The release mentions that this suspension would not exceed November 1, in order to support “the progress that is being made on an ICI cardboard solution for the region.”

Last year, in May 2019, a fire destroyed the receiving facility in Smithers which led to the Knockholt landfill being the receiving facility for ICI cardboard from the entire western part of the RDBN. When the dumping of all the additional material started to threaten the stability of the landfill, leading to an early expansion of the landfill, the RDBN started looking for alternative solutions for ICI cardboard.

In the email, Fisher also confirmed that there has been some interest and some things in the works for finding alternative solutions for the ICI cardboard however, nothing has been fixed as of yet.

“We are hoping things fall into place soon so that we can re-impose the ban permanently,” he wrote.

The press release also talked about hosting a stakeholder engagement round-table called “Connect for Cardboard” on August 27, as a joint effort between the RDBN and Smithers Chamber of Commerce. The details of this event would be announced later in the month.

The July 24 press release concluded by stating that the Reuse-Sheds in the RDBN would continue to remain closed.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and that you are eager for them to reopen. At this time, reopening these sheds would not be safe or practical for both staff and residents. Your safety and the safety of our region is our top concern, and we hope you will be understanding and patient during these difficult times,” said the press release.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar


priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
Off-duty cop nabs suspected drunk driver
Next story
Drive-thru food truck fest comes to Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Granisle receives $4.3 million funding for Wastewater Treatment plant upgrade

    The village will finally get to upgrade the 49 years old plant

  • Provincial grant boosted District projects

    The 2019 annual report released

  • The freshly paved Fourth Avenue in Burns Lake

    The paving for Fourth Avenue was recently undertaken along with pavement work for other avenues like the First, Third and Fifth. Curb installation and pavement work was done on these avenues. The plans for the pavement shifted slightly due to Covid-related delays and then further due to the wet summer that Burns Lake has been experiencing this year. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

  • Houston Link To Learning open to public

    Receives a grant for building a greenhouse and a grant to combat racism

  • #StayandPlayParksville photo contest starting up

    Residents have a chance to win a prize while documenting their local community

  • Local reporter bids farewell

    'See you all soon,' says reporter leaving the Grand Forks Gazette and Boundary Creek Times

  • Burns Lake community garden brimming with veggies, and joy

    The Burns Lake Community Garden, located on Nault Lane, is now filled with rows of beds filled with beautiful vegetable plantations. Kale, lettuce, potatoes, spring onions are just some of the very many plants you will find in the garden that is being cared for by the community. The greenhouse within the garden is also brimming with a variety of vegetables ranging from basil to cucumber and tomatoes. Residents who have booked the garden beds, visit the community garden to weed, water their plants regularly. On one such sunny day last week, a local was seen watering her garden beds while unexpectedly making a rainbow. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)