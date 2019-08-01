RDBN board briefs

Wildfire conference podcast

The board of directors of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) agreed at its July 18 meeting to give a $2,450 grant towards the production of a podcast on the Northern Conference on Wildfire Resiliency that was held in Burns Lake on April 24-26. The money will come from the regional grant in aid fund. The Bulkley Valley Research Centre (BVRC), which organized the conference submitted the grant request to the RDBN. Most of the expenses for the project include transportation for the podcast producers Future Ecologies from Vancouver to the Bulkley-Nechako region, and the podcast production tasks such as editing and content creation, according to the BVRC’s budget. The total cost would be $7,375. “Not all of our community members could attend the conference in April, therefore, this podcast will provide a free and accessible opportunity to learn and stay informed about important, local wildfire initiatives in Northern BC,” the BVRC said in its submission to the RDBN.