RCMP: ‘We have no updates’ on Cowichan’s three homicides

"We have no updates at this time," said Sgt. Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

RCMP set up a tent at the edge of Charles Hoey Park following an altercation on Cristmas Eve 2019. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

“We have no updates at this time,” said Sgt. Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

“You’ll need to go to RCMP for comment,” said Andy Watson, spokesperson for the BC Coroners Service.

Three homicides in less than a month in Duncan have both the police and Coroners Service too busy to talk.

The Cowichan Tribes community has worked hard to protect the identity of the victim of the Jan. 20 homicide on Mulaqw Road at the request of his family members and after the call for support of their chief William Seymour. The Citizen is respecting those wishes, but questions still remain as members of the greater Cowichan community continue to worry for their safety.

SEE RELATED: Foul play suspected in death of 53-year-old man in Duncan

SEE RELATED: Police investigating homicide in Duncan on Christmas Day

Both Nellie Williams and Fran Shurie died following an incident at Charles Hoey Park on Dec. 24.

On Jan. 3, Mounties released a video of persons of interest in the Christmas Eve case but beyond that, no other information has been available. Despite that, police maintain there is no threat to the public and that both incidents are unrelated.

“This tragic incident coming so soon after the Christmas Eve tragedy has shocked and saddened the public,” said North Cowichan/Duncan Insp. Chris Bear in a press release regarding the death on Cowichan Tribes reserve land. “I ask that if any members of our communities have information that could assist in this investigation to please contact VIIMCU or the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.”

SEE RELATED: Family identifies woman as second person killed in Duncan Christmas Eve attack

SEE RELATED: Video and photos of persons of interest in Christmas Eve homicides in Duncan

SEE RELATED: Celebration of life for homicide victim Fran Shurie set for Wednesday in Duncan

The VIIMCU information line is 250-380-6211 and the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP number is 250-748-5522.

Seymour’s Jan. 22 letter to the Cowichan Tribes community serves as a reminder for all:

“I am asking that the community please come together and work with each other to help others in our community that may need support,” he wrote.

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter