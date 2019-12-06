RCMP warn drivers who fail to stop for school buses

Quesnel RCMP release image of near-miss involving vehicle and students attempting to cross the road

School bus dash-cam footage shows a driver failing to stop for the bus, and driving on the road shoulder to avoid students crossing the street. (RCMP photo)

The Quesnel RCMP are warning the public that there will be zero tolerance for drivers that fail to stop for school buses.

In a Dec. 6 press release, RCMP shared a photo from a school bus dash-cam, dated Dec. 5, showing a motorist failing to stop for the bus and driving around students as they attempted to cross the road.

The RCMP statement noted that there have been several near-miss incidents reported to the police, including dash-cam video from the buses.

Failing to stop for a school bus will cost drivers a $368 fine, as well as 3 demerit points on their driving record.

“There really is no excuse any violators can be providing that would justify receiving a warning for this,” said Cpl. Serge Bruneau of the North District Traffic Services in Quesnel. “As such, enforcement action will be taken when warranted.”

The red flashing lights and stop bar are safety equipment on buses to protect children as they exit and enter the vehicle and cross roads.

The police urge anyone who witnesses vehicles failing to stop for buses, or any other traffic violation, to contact the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211.