RCMP want help to find missing man last seen in Cloverdale

The 34-year-old has not been seen for a week.

The Surrey RCMP has released a photo of Omar Ramroop who has not been seen since Oct. 5, 2020. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating a missing male last seen in Cloverdale.

Omar Ramroop was last seen at noon on Monday, Oct. 5, in the 5900 block of 176A Street.

“He has not been seen or heard from since,” said Surrey Staff Sgt. Joe Johal.

Ramroop is described as a 34-year-old South Asian male who is approximately 5’10’ tall, weighs 160 pounds. He and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being. It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long,” Johal said.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at the non-emergency phone number, 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number: 2020-158226

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times