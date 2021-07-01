RCMP wait for post-mortem report following 2 sudden deaths in Parksville

Police tape surrounds a Soriel Road house in Parksville where two bodies were found on June 29, 2021. (Peter McCully photo)

Oceanside RCMP say the investigation continues into a pair of sudden deaths June 29 in Parksville.

Sgt. Stephen Rose said police will not release any new information until a post-mortem report is completed.

“We will be in a position to give more information once we get the result of the post-mortem report,” he said. “We’re still in the midst of an active investigation and we need the results before we can make a determination on what transpired.”

The report is currently being conducted by the BC Coroners Service, and a time-frame on completion is not yet available.

The coroner indicated they are still in the early stages of the investigation and, at this time, are unable to determine all the facts.

Under privacy laws, police and the coroner cannot release any information regarding the identification of the bodies.

Rose could not provide any further details on the circumstances surrounding the deaths, but reaffirmed they are not looking for any suspects at this time, and efforts to notify the next of kin are still ongoing.

A nearby resident on Soriel Road, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were not aware of anything that transpired in the home, but indicated another neighbour was asked to share their account with the RCMP.

