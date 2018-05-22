Yaqan Nukiy logo on Creston detachment vehicles. (Photo credit Lorne Eckersley)

RCMP vehicles get Yaqan Nukiy logo

"Putting these logos on the vehicles is a visible sign of our support for the Yaqan Nukiy people," Currie said, adding that the program was a first for British Columbia.

Lower Kootenay Band Chief Jason Louie said he was inspired when he saw a tribal logo on a police vehicle in Bonners Ferry.

“I asked Staff Sergeant Currie if it would be possible to put the Yaqan Nukiy logo on one of their trucks,” Louie said on Friday. “Ryan’s answer was that maybe it could be put on all of the Creston detachment vehicles.”

True to his word, Currie ran the idea up the chain of command, and got “a very positive response,” he told a small crowd that gathered to witness the official unveiling of the logos in the parking lot outside of the Band’s administrative offices.

“Putting these logos on the vehicles is a visible sign of our support for the Yaqan Nukiy people,” Currie said, adding that the program was a first for British Columbia.

Louie said he was pleased with the symbolism, a gesture that the RCMP and Yaqan Nukiy people share the same commitment to their community.

“In this time of reconciliation, I think that putting our logo on RCMP vehicles is an important sign,” Band Councillor Jared Basil said.

Previous story
SAR scaling back in Kilmer search, but friends will keep looking
Next story
Defence minister thanks troops for B.C. flood relief work

Just Posted

Arts and cultural events in Burns Lake

  • 12 hours ago

 

RCMP vehicles get Yaqan Nukiy logo

 

BC Games Society president to step down

  • 12 hours ago

 

RDOS: threat of flooding is not over yet

 

Most Read