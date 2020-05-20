RCMP use Zoom to connect with Cowichan kids

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have come up with a creative way to connect with kids in the Cowichan Valley to talk about bike safety.

On May 12 and 13, Const. Carlie McCann joined a Zoom video conferencing session with Grade 2 classes from a local school to provide instruction about bike safety and stay connected with students. With the assistance of Insp. Chris Bear and Cpl. Jean Gelderblom, McCann demonstrated hand signals and proper use of bike helmets, and taught the kids about safe riding practices.

“Keeping kids safe is one of our primary goals,” said Bear, the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment commander. “This was a great way to stay connected during a challenging time.”

The RCMP remind everyone to share the road, keep an eye out for cyclists, and talk to their children about safe cycling habits. Wearing a properly fitted helmet, following the rules of the road, wearing high-visibility clothing and being extra alert of your surroundings will help keep cyclists safe on the road.

More information on cycling safety can be found on ICBC’s website.

Cowichan Valley Citizen