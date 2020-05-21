RCMP use spike belts to stop trio involved in Calgary to Hope crime spree

Two charged after alleged assault, vehicle theft, shoplifting in four Alberta and B.C. communities

Three people have been arrested after what police are calling an alleged weekend ‘crime spree’ that started in Calgary and was ended by Hope RCMP with the help of spike belts along Highway 1 near Hunter Creek.

The alleged crime spree started on Sunday, May 17, when a man and woman allegedly assaulted the driver of a vehicle in Calgary, forced him to get out of the vehicle and fled with the vehicle in their possession.

Things went quiet for twelve hours, then Kamloops RCMP were alerted to alleged shoplifters at a gas station in the city May 18. The suspects at that time included two men and a woman. According to an RCMP news release, officers “flooded the area and located the vehicle” yet the driver was able to flee the scene.

The vehicle made its way past officers in Merritt, traveling high speed headed south along Highway 5 towards Hope.

The Hope RCMP brought out reinforcements to stop the driver – deploying a spike belt that managed to deflate two tires, yet didn’t stop the car which continued on along Highway 1.

The driver then slowed to do a U-turn, at this time police say the female involved jumped out of the vehicle and was arrested. Another spike belt managed to stop the vehicle, which drove into Hunter Creek and stopped at the Hunter Creek Bridge. The two men involved were then arrested, police stated.

Police have charged two of the three involved in the alleged crime spree. Jose Alejandro Sandoval-Barillas, a 29-year old out of Calgary, is charged with “robbery and flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and possession of identity documents,” police stated. Kisha Rose Ann Chickness, a 23-year-old and also out of Calgary, has been charged with robbery and possession of stolen property, as well as failing to comply with a release order.

The third person involved, a 29-year-old man, was released without charges.

We are working closely with the Calgary Police Service to help advance the robbery investigation in Alberta along with the flight from police, shoplifting and possession of stolen goods investigations here in British Columbia, Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP stated.

This type of file really demonstrates that crime has no borders but with the interoperability of police agencies, even across provinces, neither do police.

