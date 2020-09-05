RCMP update: Target practice causes $50,000 in damages

Elk Valley RCMP are seeking information on the incident which occured between early August and Aug. 24.

Elk Valley RCMP reported that a well near Grave Lake had been made inoperable by six bullet holes. (Photo submitted)

Elk Valley RCMP have reported that a well near Grave Lake between Sparwood and Elkford has been rendered useless after it was riddled with six bullets.

The well, along with a number of others had been installed by Teck in early August. The RCMP were alerted to the damage on Aug. 24.

“The damage caused contamination to that one well alone which can no longer be used,” reported RCMP Cst. Katerenchuk. The cost to repair the damaged well is around $50,000.

Cst. Katerenchuk encouraged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233, or if they wanted to remain anonymous to called Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In other news, the RCMP reported that an erratic driving complaint lead to a slew of criminal charges after a suspect attempted to hide from officers in a hotel bathroom.

On Aug. 12 after an erratic driving complaint was lodged with the RCMP, the offending vehicle was seen parking at Circle K in Fernie. The driver was seen leaving the area on foot, and when they returned some time later a Circle K employee reported them to the RCMP.

RCMP officers responded and after a brief search, found the suspect hiding in one of the bathrooms inside the Stanford Hotel. The suspect was arrested there.

Upon investigation, RCMP officers discovered the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was charged with possession of stolen property, fraudulent use of a credit card, obstruction of a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.

The suspect was held for court and appeared in the Cranbrook provincial court on Aug. 31.

Elk Valley RCMP also reported that on Aug. 24 they along with the Fernie Fire Department responded to a fire on a condo balcony at Timberline Crescent in Fernie.

There were no injuries in the incident, which was under control quickly. RCMP reported that the fire originated from someone leaving a cigarette butt inside a dry flower pot.

Finally, heading off any community concerns about COVID-19 quarantine compliance, Elk Valley RCMP reported that it’s duties to enforce the Federal Quarantine Act had been minimal so far, with all individuals checked found to be in compliance and following isolation and quarantine requirements.

READ MORE: Northern B.C. First Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out

Is there more to this story?

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press