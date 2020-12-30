RCMP: Two vehicles ‘destroyed’ but no injuries reported after collision near Deep Bay

A two-vehicle collision closed two lanes of traffic in Deep Bay near Gainsberg Road on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Oceanside RCMP were called at approximately 1 p.m. to deal with the collision along Highway 19A. According to Cpl. Jesse Foreman, a 25-year-old woman from Bowser was driving southeast on Highway 19A, when she had pulled off the Island Highway West, having to cross in front of traffic going northwest to get to the Gainsberg Road exit. In doing so, police say she drove into the direct path of a 57-year-old woman from Nanaimo.

READ MORE: Crash south of Nanoose Bay brings traffic to a standstill

“Both vehicles were destroyed but luckily there were no injuries reported,” said Foreman in an email to PQB News.

Two lanes of traffic had been closed by the collision while first responders cleared the area of debris. Both lanes were clear at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Foreman said the Bowser resident received a violation ticket for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News