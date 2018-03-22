RCMP trying to identify people in photos after camera found smashed

Nanaimo RCMP are hoping to identify the people in the photos following the recovery of a smashed camera.

According to a press release, a resident of Turner Road called police on March 4 after finding a smashed camera in a garbage bin. The camera didn’t belong to the caller and investigators managed to pull some pictures from a memory card. Several of the photos were from the wedding of “Jason and Jennifer” while others were from “Ryker’s 2nd birthday.”

“Our investigators believe the wedding took place in September of 2013 in Ucluelet, located on the west coast of Vancouver Island, however, they have been unable to locate the parties involved,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Anyone who knows the identity of any of the people in the photos is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

