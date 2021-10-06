(PQB News file photo)

RCMP: Truck driver taken to hospital following collision in Whiskey Creek

Police say crash involved two commercial trucks, investigation ongoing

  • Oct. 6, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

On Monday, Oct. 4, two commercial vehicles collided along the Alberni Highway near Koen Road in Whiskey Creek.

Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP said police received a report of the collision at approximately 6 a.m., and upon attendance, determined a trailer being towed by a westbound truck had crossed the highway’s centre line and collided with an eastbound transport truck.

READ MORE: RCMP: Bowser man, 79, injured in two-vehicle collision near Horne Lake Road

“The driver of the eastbound truck was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the other driver was uninjured,” wrote Rose in an email to PQB News.

An RCMP traffic analyst and commercial vehicle inspector attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Monday morning traffic was intermittent until the scene was cleared.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
Protesters hold second rally for senior care homes in Port Alberni
Next story
Planning underway for Williams Lake Halloween fireworks show

Just Posted