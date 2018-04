Don't panic. It is just a drill.

RCMP will be conducting training exercises on Saturday morning at Cowichan Secondary School. (Citizen file)

Don’t panic. It is just a drill.

School District 79 has confirmed that Cowichan Secondary School will be the site of RCMP training tomorrow (Saturday, April 7).

Spokesperson Katie McLaughlin posted to the school district’s Facebook page.

The event is expected to begin around 8 a.m. and last about three hours.

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter