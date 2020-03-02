RCMP to host two town halls in Cowichan to gather public input

Police looking to set priorities for next two years in the Valley

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and the Cowichan Community Policing Advisory Committee Society are inviting the public to attend two public meetings to discuss priorities and initiatives for police during 2020 and 2021.

The Annual Performance Planning Town Halls will take place on March 4 and March 5 in Chemainus and Duncan.

These annual meetings are an opportunity to use the power of community to prevent crime and provide input about public priorities in the coming year.

Inspector Chris Bear, head of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment, said he is looking forward to hearing from the public.

“Community input is important as we consider our plans and goals for the next year,” he said.

“We look forward to aligning the priorities of our front-line officers and specialized units with the expectations of community members.”

There will be some presentations from police leadership and the CPAC Society at the meetings, then the public will be able to voice their concerns, ask questions, and suggest priorities for front-line officers and units within the detachment.

The invitation is extended to various participants from the community, including government, social services agencies, volunteers, and anyone who feels that they would like to make a useful contribution to the RCMP’s annual performance planning.

Members of the public who plan to attend are encouraged to consider the RCMP’s strategic priorities, such as police/community relations, crimes against persons, substance abuse, road safety, property crimes and indigenous policing.

Teresa Emery, president of CPAC, said the town halls are an opportunity for the public to voice their thoughts about policing in the community in a constructive way.

“We know that the public has lots of great ideas and thoughts about policing in the community,” she said.

“We encourage folks to come out and participate in sharing priorities on behalf of community groups, dedicated volunteers, and individuals.”

The first town hall takes place on Wednesday, March 4, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30. p.m. at the Chemainus Legion, 9775 Chemainus Rd.

The second town hall will be in the upstairs boardroom at the Cowichan Community Centre, 2687 James St., Duncan, on Thursday, March 5.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for both events

For questions or more information, contact RCMP Sergeant Trevor Busch at 250-748-5522, or Teresa Emery at 250-746-5233.

Cowichan Valley Citizen