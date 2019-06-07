RCMP to follow school buses, fine those not stopping when lights flashing

As a result of the many reports of vehicles passing school buses and the interest of child safety, RCMP and the Cowichan Valley school district are working together to ensure the safety of children getting onto and off of school buses and are reminding residents to ensure they are following the law or they could be fined.

READ ALSO: Road outside Victoria elementary school closed for first ‘school street’

Police will be following school buses in unmarked vehicles and ensuring that motorists comply with the regulations and not pass school buses when the emergency lights are used.

“Child safety is priority number one,” said Inspector Chris Bear, head of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

“Passing a school bus with the stop lights activated is both extremely risky and highly avoidable. We will be out doing random patrols to try and prevent this. Police are asking the motoring public to be aware and cognizant of this offence.”

The fine for failure to stop for a school bus with its stop lights activated is $167.

READ ALSO: B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter