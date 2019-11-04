RCMP to deploy new technology to help it crack down on speeders

The "black cat radar" unit will help track, detect and analyze where drivers are speeding in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are stepping up their enforcement to catch more speeders.

The local police detachment announced on Monday that they’ve ordered a new “Black Cat Radar” unit to track, detect and analyze where drivers are speeding in certain Kelowna neighbourhoods.

“We want to be able to use our resources more efficiently,” said Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Mark Booth.

“By using the Black Cat Radar we can compile data and evaluate the level of risk in certain neighbourhoods in order to better prioritize our enforcement efforts”.

According to the detachment, the device is being placed in areas where there have already been speed complaints from the public.

A vehicle’s size, speed, lane position and direction are all things the device is able to detect, according to the detachment.

After a vehicle passes the device, the collected data is gathered and then kept for analyzing by the detachment for up to a week.

If you have an issue with speeders in your neighbourhood, you’re invited to call the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency number at 250 762-3300.

An exact price on how much the device will cost the detachment wasn’t immediately given by the RCMP.

