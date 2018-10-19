RCMP thank public for help locating missing man

RCMP are thanking the public and volunteers for help in locating a local resident on Thursday evening who had been missing for nearly 24 hours.

Jim Roberts, a 72-year-old Cranbrook man, was reported missing after being last seen on Wednesday afterooon. He found the next day by two RCMP officers east of Cranbrook near Pritchard Rd., following a search effort that included help from volunteers and Search and Rescue.

Roberts was immediately taken to East Kootenay Regional Hospital for medical care.

“The extensive collaborative efforts to locate Jim resulted in a very positive outcome,” said S/Sgt. Hector Lee.