RCMP swarm Aldergrove to execute drug warrant with several arrests

Warrant carried out for the trafficking of a controlled substance

Langley RCMP’s Prolific Offender Suppression Team (POST) descended upon Aldergrove’s downtown Friday afternoon, in a swarm at the northside corner of Fraser Highway and 271 Street.

Beginning at 1 p.m., police units converged behind a local Fraser Highway storefront, where an arrest warrant was executed and several people were arrested, according to Cpl. Corporal Michelle Stewart with POST.

The warrant was for the trafficking of a controlled substance, under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

“There were at least ten officers with police dogs,” a male witness inside Sovereignty Vitality Natural Medicine told the Aldergrove Star.

“They arrested a few gentleman – it looked like some sort of gang activity,” the witness said.

By 4 p.m., four plain-clothed officers were gathered at the back of a building on the 27100-block of Fraser Highway, surveying residents and possible witnesses to criminal activity in the area.

“It’s all about keeping our town safe and free of drugs,” Aldergrove’s community policing liaison, Kurt Neuman, said.

Anyone with information that might assist with the investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.