RCMP supporters deliver Valentine’s gifts to Surrey officers

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign makes stops throughout city

Merle Scott (left) and Mary Pronger (right) are among a number of Keep the RCMP in Surrey volunteers who have been delivering cards and gifts to officers throughout the city this week, in advance of Valentine’s Day. (Contributed photo)

Volunteers with the Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign are showing the city’s officers a little love this week.

In time for Valentine’s Day this weekend, volunteers – led by organizer Ivan Scott and his wife, Merle, whom Scott says deserves the credit for the idea – have been stopping by RCMP detachments from Whalley and Guildford to South Surrey and Cloverdale, delivering cards and other goodies for the officers on duty.

The gesture, Scott said, “is to acknowledge a job well done over this last pandemic year… (and) show the members how much we appreciate them in these times of uncertainty and adversity.”

As well, Scott said the Valentine’s Day-themed campaign has “caught the imagination of all our volunteers and many supporters.”

While visits have been made to six detachments so far, Scott said volunteers will be stopping by the RCMP’s Surrey detachment at 14355 57 Ave. on Friday at 10 a.m. to deliver thank-you cards and well-wishes.

Scott’s Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign has been ongoing since 2019, when he began a petition to halt the city’s transition from the federal force to a municipal one. He has been an outspoken critic of the transition – and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum – ever since.

