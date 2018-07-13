RCMP still searching for bike thieves and Rutland vandals in Kelowna

A bicycle shop located on the 3000 block of Louie Drive in West Kelowna had one of the outside display bikes stolen between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. - Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in solving the latest crimes in West Kelowna and Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP would like to put an end to some Rutland youth running amok. The mischief began in May when the bathrooms at the Rutland Sports fields were trashed and the Rutland Activity Centre was vandalized, according to the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers in a news release.

On June 25, the RCMP was called back to the washrooms when the newly renovated men’s washroom was once again trashed. The youths caused thousands of dollars more damage during the early hours of July 7 when they hit the McCurdy Road, Phipps Crescent and the Keyes Road area, breaking car windows and spraying obscenities on cars and fences with orange spray paint, the release said.

They also slashed the vinyl on an above ground swimming pool. The RCMP is urging area residents to review any home video surveillance footage of that time frame and contact police if they have any video that could possibly identify these vandals.

Bike thieves are also stealing bikes in Kelowna, locked or not. Here are several that have been stolen recently to keep an eye out for. The white Trek Ruby road bike was taken from a home on the 4000 block of Lakeshore Road June 19. It has a serial number of STAK39E0039, a rat trap rear rack, a fanny pack and a bottle holder.

The black and blue CCM Northrock bike was taken from Cardington Apartments on St. Paul Street on June 29. The male thief caught on camera jumped the fence to steal the bike and was wearing a black hoodie that covered his face.

The blue Rocky Mountain Altitude mountain bike was stolen right off a car in the Save-On-Foods parking lot on Lakeshore Road on July 6. The owners left the car for approximately 15 minutes and when they returned the bike had been taken off the hitch rack. The serial number is SRMAIAME0182.

The owner of a business with a compound on the 1200 block of Stevens Road in West Kelowna contacted the RCMP on the morning of July 8 when he noticed the compound gate open and a trailer missing from the yard, the release said. The silver 14 inch Continental box trailer has a ramp style door and was empty except for a spare tire. The trailer’s VIN is 5NHUVH423HF706060 and had BC licence plate number 27917U.

A bicycle shop located on the 3000 block of Louie Drive in West Kelowna had one of the outside display bikes stolen between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. July 7. The bike is a champagne coloured folding EVO Latitude AL 1 electric assist adult tricycle. The trike has a front hub motor, heavy duty frame, 24-inch wheels, rear basket (with a battery in it) and dual mirrors.

