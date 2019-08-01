RCMP seize nine vehicles in South Surrey

Police say there have been reports of 'unsafe driving behaviour' at popular 'gathering place'

Surrey RCMP said officers conducted traffic enforcement in the area of the 2800-block of 192nd Street and seized and impounded nine vehicles for several days in relation to stunt driving. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP say they are “putting the brakes on stunt driving” at a popular location for car and motorcycle enthusiasts in South Surrey.

Over the past several weeks, police said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 1), that “vehicle enthusiasts” have been making the area of the 2800-block of 192nd Street their “unofficial gathering place,” which has led to “numerous reports of unsafe driving behaviours, including stunt driving.”

On July 12, Surrey RCMP said officers conducted traffic enforcement in the area and seized and impounded nine vehicles for several days in relation to stunt driving.

As well, police said, the drivers also received violation tickets for “driving without due care,” which carries a fine of $368 and six points to a driver’s licence.

“High risk driving behaviour is a contributing factor in approximately 66% of Surrey’s fatal or serious injury collisions,” said Sergeant Gary Goller of the Community Response Unit. “Our goal is not to disrupt car enthusiasts as they show off their hard work and passion for cars, but to ensure those present are operating their vehicles in a safe manner.”

Surrey RCMP said that in addition to “continued presence” in South Surrey, officers will “continue to be engaged in traffic enforcement across the city to address dangerous driving behaviour.”

