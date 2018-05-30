RCMP seize multiple firearms from ‘well-known’ Parksville residence

Oceanside RCMP seized multiple firearms that were found unsecured at a Parksville residence and several charges are expected to be laid in the “complex” investigation in the coming days.

At 2 a.m. on Monday, May 28, police received a report of insecure firearms at a residents “well known” to them on Martindale Road, the RCMP reported in a news release. Upon attendance, residents at the home did not allow officers to search the residence. Officers then contained the property while a request for a warrant was written.

Once the court granted a warrant, officers searched the residence. Several firearms were located and seized included three rifles, a loaded shotgun and three pellet guns (including a replica handgun). Of further concern, was the fact that none of the guns in the home were locked or secured.

“Firearms are always a concern to public and police safety, especially when they’re insecure, or worse, loaded,” Sgt. Stephen Rose stated in the release.

RCMP added the investigation is complex and is ongoing, “with several charges expected in the near future.”

— NEWS staff and RCMP news release