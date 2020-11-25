RCMP seize guns, drugs in Black Creek traffic stop

Two of the weapons seized in a Nov. 8 traffic stop in Black Creek. Photo supplied by RCMP

A late-night traffic stop earlier this month ended in RCMP seizing four firearms and narcotics in Black Creek.

North Vancouver Island Traffic Services based in Campbell River noticed a suspicious vehicle parked near some mailboxes on Macaulay Road in Black Creek while they were on patrol. The driver, a local woman, was unable to produce a driver’s licence and one of the two passengers, both men local to the area, provided a false name. Upon further investigation RCMP determined the man’s identity and that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

During the arrest, police discovered he was wearing a shoulder holster and found suspected narcotics. The second passenger was also arrested, and police searched the vehicle. Officers found more suspected drugs, a fully-loaded 9mm handgun under a seat, a second .22 calibre handgun and ammunition was found in the backseat.

Both men were taken into custody and the vehicle was towed to a secure location. A search warrant was granted, and investigators found a sawed-off shotgun, an SKS rifle and more ammunition. Also found was stolen identification, jewelry and more suspected narcotics.

Both men will be facing charges for firearms, narcotics and other offences related to this incident.

RELATED: Man and dog flee imaginary police pursuit; Man arrested, dog sent home

RCMP look for suspects in break-in cases

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record