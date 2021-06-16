RCMP seize drugs, cash and guns from Maple Ridge house

Heavy weaponry and hard drugs were seized after a heavy police presence decended upon a Maple Ridge home on Friday, June 11.
The Ridge Meadows RCMP’s street enforcement unit executed a search warrant on a property in the 22100 block area of Lougheed Highway, which resulted in three arrests as well as a big haul of suspected illicit goods.
One man and two women were arrested.
One semi-automatic rifle, one revolver hand gun, several rounds of ammunition, suspected drugs – believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal meth – one body armour vest, and more than $1,100 in cash were seized.
The RCMP’s Lower Mainland integrated emergency response team and Maple Ridge Fire assisted with the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and charges will be recommended to Crown counsel for a BC Provincial Court process.
