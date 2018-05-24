RCMP seeks owner of rings found in Qualicum Beach

Jewelry found on trail near Ravensong Aquatic Centre

  • May. 24, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP is looking for the owner of two rings found on a trail in Qualicum Beach.

The two rings were found on a trail near Ravensong Aquatic Centre April 3. The rings, according to an Oceanside RCMP release, “can only be described as a gold wedding and engagement ring.”

RCMP thought they had located the owner of the rings, but it turned out to be a false lead, according to police.

If anyone has lost rings, they are asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 and ask for Cpl. Ross and describe the rings.

— Oceanside RCMP news release

Previous story
Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault since Sunday
Next story
May mayhem for Burns Lake fire department

Just Posted

Thursday night jazz wraps for the season

  • 23 hours ago
  • by

 

Third man arrested and charged for bus-terminal assault of man with autism in Ontario

  • 23 hours ago

 

Looming tax changes could bring pay hike for Saanich councillors

  • 23 hours ago

 

Shuswap Lake still on the rise, but rate slows

 

Most Read