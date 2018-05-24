RCMP seeks owner of rings found in Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP is looking for the owner of two rings found on a trail in Qualicum Beach.

The two rings were found on a trail near Ravensong Aquatic Centre April 3. The rings, according to an Oceanside RCMP release, “can only be described as a gold wedding and engagement ring.”

RCMP thought they had located the owner of the rings, but it turned out to be a false lead, according to police.

If anyone has lost rings, they are asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 and ask for Cpl. Ross and describe the rings.

— Oceanside RCMP news release