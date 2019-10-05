RCMP seeking information on stolen boat recovered near Horsefly

Police are interested in the movement of the North River 25 foot Seahawk after Aug. 21, 2019

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance regarding a stolen boat recently located near Horsefly. Photo submitted

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking information on a stolen boat that was recovered in the Horsefly area on Thursday, Sept. 27.

“We are requesting that anyone who saw this boat being moved after Aug. 21, to contact Const. Perreault with the Williams Lake Detachment at 250-392-6211,” said Sgt. Jason Pole.

The boat belongs to Jim and Kathy Jantz, an American couple that stopped in Williams Lake for the night on Aug. 20, 2019, en route from Alaska to Oregon.

When they awoke the next morning they discovered their Ford F350 truck, 2007 North River 25-foot Seahawk Offshore boat with twin 115 Yamaha motors and boat trailer had been stolen from outside the Super 8 Motel where they were staying.

The truck was discovered in the community of Deep Creek north of the city the next day by an RCMP officer.

Insp. Jeff Pelley of the Williams Lake RCMP said a rancher located the missing boat near the Jessica Lake Road in the Horsefly area Sept. 27.

It had been stripped of all its equipment.

Read more: Oregon couple’s stolen truck located at Deep Creek, boat still missing

