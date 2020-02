Kia Feix-Williams is missing, contact RCMP with information

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP is looking for public assistance in finding 13-year-old Kia Felix-Williams of Seabird Island.

Felix-Williams is described as being five feet (152 cm) tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the missing girl is urged to call the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 or dial 911.

More to come.

adam.louis@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter