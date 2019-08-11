RCMP seek witnesses of fatal motorcycle crash near Kamloops

Police believe drivers may have hit fallen motorcyclist without realizing it.

The RCMP traffic services division is seeking help from the public in piecing together what happened in a fatal accident on Aug. 9.

RCMP say that one or more vehicles struck a fallen motorcyclist, possibly without the drivers realizing what was happening.

The accident occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Lafarge exit near the east edge of Kamloops at 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Police say a motorcycle was travelling westbound on the highway when it hit a deer causing the lone rider to fall off. The rider was then struck by one or more vehicles.

Anyone who was in the area of the Lafarge exit, including the drivers of commercial vehicles, are asked to contact RCMP Central Interior Traffic Services at 250-828-3111.

