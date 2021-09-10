RCMP seek wanted man believed to be in North Okanagan

36-year-old Vincent Maxwell failed to comply with probation order

  • Sep. 10, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Vincent Maxwell

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Vincent Silas Maxwell.

The 36-year-old is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order and is believed to be in the North Okanagan.

Maxwell is 6-foot-three-inches tall, weights 188 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maxwell, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Vernon man caught breaking and entering to spend 303 days in jail

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP searching for individual

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
UPDATE: No injuries in house fire in Revelstoke
Next story
Campfire ban lifted in Okanagan

Just Posted