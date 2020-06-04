RCMP seek to identify person of interest in Salmon Arm arson investigation

The Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking help from the public in identifying a person connected with an arson investigation.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on June 4 the police were called to assist the Salmon Arm fire department who were fighting a fire at a residence in the 3300-block of 10 Ave. NE. The blaze engulfed a garage workshop but the fire department prevented it from spreading to adjacent homes.

“Our investigators now believe the fire may have been deliberately set, and we are investigating the fire as an arson,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

“The investigation has yielded an image of an individual being considered a person of interest. His image was obtained from video surveillance footage captured in the area prior to the fire being discovered.”

The person caught on camera is described by police as a tall male Caucasian with dark hair. He was wearing a black coat, black pants, dark coloured shoes, a backwards grey baseball cap, and riding a bicycle.

Anyone who may know the identity of the individual, or who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044. Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

