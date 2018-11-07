RCMP seek thieves of perfume, baby food, used luggage

RCMP have released images of suspects in several recent crimes.

The suspect in the baby food theft.

A man ran off with almost $500 worth of baby food from a Langley London Drugs, one of several recent thefts local RCMP are investigating.

The baby food caper took place on Sept. 28, according to Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect, and others in various thefts and shoplifting incidents.

Also under investigation:

• Two men stole more than $2,500 worth of perfume from Shoppers Drug Mart in North Langley on Sept. 19.

• A man allegedly used a stolen debit card to make purchases at two gas stations on Sept. 30.

• A man stole several hundred dollars worth of toiletries from the Langley Superstore on Oct. 13.

• A man stole clothing and luggage from Value Village on Oct. 24. The suspect is in his 40s with a medium build, bald with a brown moustache and goatee, a teardrop tattoo under one eye and a neck tattoo. He was wearing black sweatpants, and a black bomber jacket with a white hoodie underneath.

• A woman is suspected of making off with almost $100 worth of food from the Langley Superstore on Oct. 27.

Anyone who can identify one of the suspects is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.