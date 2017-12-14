RCMP seek suspect after two teenage girls groped in Maple Ridge

Police received two reports of sexual assaults that occurred early Thursday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for a young man after two teenage girls were reportedly sexually assaulted early Thursday.

Police received two reports of sexual assaults that occurred between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Both victims were teenage girls on their way to school.

The girls do not know each other, RCMP said, but described a similar suspect.

The first incident occurred in the area of 210th Street, just north of Dewdney Trunk Road.

The second took place at the bus stop on Dewdney Trunk Rd. near Laity Street.

In both instances, the suspect approached the girls from behind, grabbed their buttocks and left without further incident.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s, approximately 6’0″ tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up and jeans.

The investigation is in the early stages and no further information is available at this time.

• Anyone with further information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.