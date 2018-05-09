RCMP are requesting assistance locating Durwin Ivan Haines.

RCMP seek public’s assistance locating man wanted for charges

Durwin Ivan Haines, 44, is wanted for Driving While Prohibited and Mischief under $5,000.

For the second time this week, the Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance locating a man wanted for charges.

Durwin Ivan Haines, 44, is wanted for Driving While Prohibited and Mischief under $5,000.

He is described as 175 cm or five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 68 kilograms or 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a medium build.

If located, the RCMP are asking the public to contact their local police jurisdiction, and not to confront Haines.

On Monday, the RCMP issued a press release asking assistance location Wade Lisk, believed to be living in the Williams Lake or Quesnel area.

Read More: RCMP asking assistance locating man wanted on warrants

Previous story
Lower Similkameen Indian Band declares State of Local Emergency
Next story
Residents voice concerns about cell tower proposal

Just Posted

Terrace Kermode girls gear up for soccer zones

 

RCMP seek public’s assistance locating man wanted for charges

 

Hundreds hit trails for SD27 Mud Run

 

Alexa’s Team marks 10th anniversary

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read