Rylee James Blacklock is 33-years-old from Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing Kelowna man

Rylee James Blacklock was reported missing on July 20, 2020

  • Jul. 27, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating missing Rylee James Blacklock.

The 33-year-old Kelowna man was reported missing by his friends and family on July 20, after having no contact with him for a number of days. Blacklock was last seen on or around the beginning of July, in the Kelowna area and friends are asking that he contact them to ensure he is safe.

Rylee Blacklock is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 33 Years old
  • 5’8″/173cm
  • 160 lbs/73 kg
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes
  • mole on left cheek

READ MORE: Alberta family believes lug nuts purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

It is possible that Blacklock is residing in the Chilliwack area, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

“The Kelowna RCMP continue to look for Rylee Blacklock but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents,” said cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rylee James Blacklock is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. The public can also remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s OK Corral closes indefinitely after 36 years

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Gabriola man sails solo around the world, navigating with sextant and compass
Next story
Nanaimo’s first B.C. Cannabis Store opening this week

Just Posted

Most Read