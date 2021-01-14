RCMP seek owners of canoes found on Gabriola Island that possibly came from Nanaimo

Police hope to find the owners of two canoes found at Descanso Bay on Gabriola Island. (Photo submitted)

Two older canoes, found by police at Descanso Bay, could have washed ashore with recent storms

RCMP on Gabriola Island are hoping to reunite two canoes with their owners.

The canoes were found by Gabriola Island RCMP, abandoned at Descanso Bay Thursday, Jan. 14, according to an RCMP press release.

Given the recent strong winds and currents, the canoes may have originated from the Nanaimo area, the release noted.

Both canoes are older, and have no known identifying marks or name brands.

Anyone with information about who owns either canoe is asked to call the Gabriola Island RCMP detachment at 250-247-8333.

Nanaimo News Bulletin