RCMP seek motorists allegedly racing on highway in Chemainus prior to crash

Crews deal with the aftermath of an accident near Russell Farms on the Trans Canada Highway on Dec. 8.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are searching for two motorists who were allegedly racing through Chemainus on the Trans Canada Highway last Friday causing a semi-trailer to lose control and crash into a bridge crossing.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 8 when a truck towing two trailers was travelling southbound on the highway approaching the Chemainus River bridge near Mt. Sicker Road.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Swain said eyewitnesses described a Silver Audi TT, or similar, and a small black car as “racing each other.”

“The truck was moving safely from the left lane to the right lane, when two cars tried to pass it on the right, at a high rate of speed,” he said.

The silver car made it past the truck while the black car held back.

“The truck made emergency manoeuvres to avoid hitting the silver car, and clipped the edge of the bridge,” Swain said. “The truck then lost control and collided with the bridge in several sections, then with concrete medians at the south end of the bridge.”

Colliding with the concrete medians forced the structures into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes and caused another collision between two cars.

“There is extensive damage to the truck, trailers, bridge, medians and two other vehicles in the second collision,” Swain added.

Both the silver and black vehicles did not remain at the scene of the accident and were not damaged.

“Luckily, although there was severe property damage, there were no injuries,” Swain said.

Police would like to speak to the drivers of both cars or speak to other witnesses that may have further information to help identify them.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP takes this type of aggressive driving very seriously and are seeking public assistance in identifying those responsible. Anyone with information can call our detachment at 250-748-5522 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).