RCMP seek help to locate missing 29-year-old woman

The Chilliwack RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate 29-year-old Christie Stewart.

Christie was last seen on July 26 in the evening in Chilliwack.

She recently moved to the Chilliwack area from Calgary, Alberta.

Christie Stewart is described as: a fair-skinned female; height 160 centimetres (5’3″); weight: 56 kilograms (123 lbs); with brown eyes and long dark hair. She has tattoos on the back of her hands with a picture of eyes on them.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Christie they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christie Stewart is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 604-222-8477 (TIPS).

