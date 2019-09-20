RCMP seek help locating Davis Bartraw

Missing person

Cranbrook RCMP request the public’s assistance in locating a resident missing since yesterday afternoon.

20-year-old old Davis Bartraw is believed to be travelling Highway 3 in his black 2006 Volks Jetta BCL HP636E.

Previous story
Reports of chaos in Penticton, involving police cruiser and possible shots fired
Next story
Fire at Kelowna home sends three to hospital

Just Posted

Most Read