RCMP seek help locating Davis Bartraw

Cranbrook RCMP request the public’s assistance in locating a resident missing since yesterday afternoon.
20-year-old old Davis Bartraw is believed to be travelling Highway 3 in his black 2006 Volks Jetta BCL HP636E.
Missing person
