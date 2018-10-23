RCMP seek help in search for missing Prince George man

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man who has not been seen in a week.

On Sunday Oct. 21, 2018, the Prince George RCMP received a report that 37-year-old Jeremy Shipley Bekken was missing from his Prince George residence and had not been seen since Oct. 16.

Investigators attended the residence, which is in a rural area approximately 100 kilometres east of Prince George. Bekken’s vehicle and wallet were located at his residence, along with his two dogs. A Police Service Dog was deployed in the area without success.

Although Jeremy’s disappearance is unusual, police say they do not believe that foul play was involved.

Jeremy is described as:

· Caucasian male

· 183 cm (6’0″)

· 64 kg (140 lbs)

· Blue eyes

· Long dark blonde hair with scruffy facial hair

· Wearing: Black jeans, black jacket and a toque

If you have any information about Jeremy Shipley Bekken or where he might be, contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

