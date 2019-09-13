RCMP seek help finding possible arsonist at Lake Cowichan

RCMP in Lake Cowichan are investigating and asking the public’s help in a series of arsons that happened in late August.

On Aug. 22 at approximately 6 p.m., the Lake Cowichan RCMP received multiple reports of three fires, believed to have been deliberately started in the area of Skutz Falls and Mays Roads.

A white man, riding a BMX-style bicycle was seen in the area at the time of one of the incidents, is believed to have additional information.

The RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying this man, who is described as skinny, with dark hair, black pants and wearing a fedora-style or similar hat. He is believed to have had some facial hair.

All fires were quickly extinguished by fast-thinking bystanders in the area.

The man on the bike fled prior to the arrival of the police and could not be located.

Const. Forshaw of the Lake Cowichan RCMP reminds the community to please be mindful of the extreme potential for forest fires at this time of year.

“They can be easily started and quickly get out of control, potentially causing damage to property and even worse injury or death,” Foresaw said.

Anyone who has any information related to the fires, can identify the man, or knows his whereabouts is asked to call or attend the Lake Cowichan RCMP Office at 70 Stanley Rd., Lake Cowichan or call 250-749-6668 and reference police file 2019-1525.