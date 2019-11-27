A woman assaulted a youth in the Burns Lake dog park on Nov. 17, RCMP said. (Lakes District News file photo)

RCMP seek charges after woman assaulted youth

Burns Lake RCMP are seeking to press an assault charge against a woman involved in a disturbance at the dog park on Nov. 17.

  • Nov. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Burns Lake RCMP are seeking to press an assault charge against a woman involved in a disturbance at the dog park on Nov. 17.

During the afternoon on that day, police responded to an incident involving an adult female and a youth, as Cpl. Greg Willcocks told Lakes District News.

“The adult female was arrested for assault and police will be forwarding charges to Crown counsel for consideration,” Willcocks said.

“It was a minor assault. There were no outstanding injuries [to the victim].”

The suspect was held in custody and then released.

Details such as the suspect’s name and age weren’t yet available.

The suspect will be formally charged and a first court appearance arranged if the Crown approves the charges.

If members of the public saw the incident and have any information they should call the RCMP detachment at 250-692-7171.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
