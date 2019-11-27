RCMP seek charges after woman assaulted youth

Burns Lake RCMP are seeking to press an assault charge against a woman involved in a disturbance at the dog park on Nov. 17.

A woman assaulted a youth in the Burns Lake dog park on Nov. 17, RCMP said. (Lakes District News file photo)

Burns Lake RCMP are seeking to press an assault charge against a woman involved in a disturbance at the dog park on Nov. 17.

During the afternoon on that day, police responded to an incident involving an adult female and a youth, as Cpl. Greg Willcocks told Lakes District News.

“The adult female was arrested for assault and police will be forwarding charges to Crown counsel for consideration,” Willcocks said.

“It was a minor assault. There were no outstanding injuries [to the victim].”

The suspect was held in custody and then released.

Details such as the suspect’s name and age weren’t yet available.

The suspect will be formally charged and a first court appearance arranged if the Crown approves the charges.

If members of the public saw the incident and have any information they should call the RCMP detachment at 250-692-7171.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook