RCMP seek alleged Island bank robber

Oceanside RCMP is looking for help locating Mark Brooks Lee, who police allege robbed the Parksville TD Bank on the evening of May 10.

Police were able to identify Lee through security footage, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse Foreman told The NEWS.

Foreman said that while no injuries were reported from the robbery, Lee “indicated that he had a gun, but nobody saw anything.”

A small amount of cash was handed over to Lee during the robbery, Foreman said.

Lee, according to an RCMP release Wednesday (May 16), is possibly driving a stolen car, a brown 2015 Nissan Altima, with B.C. licence plate 632 JAR.

The suspect is 47 years old and is described at Caucasian, five-foot, 11 inches tall with a slim, athletic build and brown shaved hair. RCMP noted Lee also has one brown eye and one blue eye.

If anyone sees Lee, or the vehicle, they are asked not to approach and instead to call 911 immediately.

“If anyone does see him or know of his whereabouts, please don’t intervene — just call us,” said Foreman. “He did mention a firearm; we don’t know if that’s the case but we want everyone to be safe.”

— NEWS Staff/Oceanside RCMP news release