RCMP see uptick in daytime drunk drivers

Woman who crashed her car at noon blew four times over legal limit

Two women blew over four times the legal limit in recent crashes in Langley.

Langley RCMP are seeing an increase is daytime drunk drivers.

Just after noon on March 17, Langley RCMP arrested a woman after her vehicle collided with a parked car in the 21900 block of 48 Avenue.

The damage to both vehicles was relatively minor and no injuries were sustained, said police.

It is noteworthy however that the female driver, a 45 year old Langley woman, was believed to be impaired, arrested and provided samples of her breath in excess of four times the legal limit. Also noteworthy is the fact the collision occurred just after 12:30 in the afternoon.

Just a month prior on Feb. 19, another woman drove her vehicle off the road and into the ditch colliding with a telephone pole in the 22400 block of 16 Avenue.

She was able to get her vehicle out of the ditch and continued westbound on 16 Avenue. She made it two blocks before finding her way into a second ditch. She provided a breath sample nearly four times the legal limit. This instance was also just after 12:30 in the afternoon.

Over the last four months, Langley RCMP has seen a significant increase in all areas of impaired driving – from 24 hour prohibitions to 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions all the way through to Criminal Code charges.

In the month of March, 52 drivers were subject to an impaired driving investigation of some sort, said police.

These drivers range all the way from new drivers to the elderly.

“Langley RCMP will continue to aggressively pursue impaired drivers and we ask the community to take this as seriously as we do. Please continue your vigilance against impaired driving by demonstrating your intolerance. Report all instances to Police where you feel the driver may be impaired,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson for Langley RCMP.