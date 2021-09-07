RCMP searching Zeballos area for man who allegedly pointed a gun

Oclujce is located approximately 20 minutes west of Zeballos. Port McNeill RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at another person in the community. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Port McNeill RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at another man in Oclujce on Saturday afternoon.

Oclujce is a Nuchatlaht community 20 minutes outside of Zeballos.

Just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers from Port McNeill RCMP were called to a residence in the community for a report that a 42-year-old man had entered the home and pointed a loaded firearm at the occupant. The occupant was able to leave the home to a safe place.

The emergency response team, police dog services and a crisis negotiator were all called to assist in relation to the incident, given the nature of the call.

RCMP began to search for the suspect, which led to Zeballos. RCMP began significant search efforts and set up road checks in the community throughout the evening on Saturday, but the suspect had not been located.

We are continuing our efforts to locate the man, states Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet. He has not been charged and therefore cannot be identified, however we want to reassure the community that the incident appears to isolated and targeted.

The Mirror has reached out to Port McNeill RCMP and will provide an update when available.

RELATED: SRD votes to create report on connecting West Coast and North Coast residents with Campbell River

RCMP are searching for missing Black Creek man

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror