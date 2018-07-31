RCMP searching for vehicle stolen from car dealership

Penticton RCMP said a vehicle left for repairs was stolen

A 2017 Ford transit bus, simillar to the one shown was stolen from a Penticton dealership. The vehicle had been left at the shop to be worked on. Submitted photo

Penticton RCMP are reporting that there was a vehicle that was left at Skaha Ford for repair that was stolen.

Const. James Grandy said the vehicle is a 2017 Ford Transit bus, 15 passenger, white in colour with a ‘Driving Force’ sticker on the front fender. The licence plate for the vehicle is MP0591.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicle can contact RCMP at 250-492-4300.

