RCMP searching for stolen bike trailer

Penticton RCMP are looking for a bicycle trailer, reportedly stolen from a Dynes Avenue residence the morning of May 26.

The trailer was reported stolen at 7:55 a.m., and was chained up by the front door of the residence, according to a release from Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth. The trailer is used to transport the owners pet dogs and is sorely missed, according to the release.

“The trailer is not just for fun. I have two dogs, Ashes and Bran that I had this trailer specially made for them,” said the dog’s owner. “I would really appreciate any help in getting this trailer back.

“13-year-old Ash is a retired therapy dog who has, through the years, brought much joy and comfort to people. Especially to elementary school children in reading programs.”

If you have any information that can assist in the return of this item, contact Const. Ian Wolchok at 250-460-2472 or the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.